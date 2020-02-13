Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 290,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 39,701 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of VFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 41,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $246.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

