Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 23,710 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 39,067 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000.

NYSEARCA MJ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 501,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

