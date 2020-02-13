Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Up 3.2%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $21.20, 11,103,017 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 10,122,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides bought 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $42,471.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

