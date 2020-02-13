Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €117.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €117.00 ($136.05) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vinci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.40 ($121.40).

EPA:DG traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €105.00 ($122.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €100.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.33. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

