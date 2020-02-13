Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 102,538 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Trex worth $56,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trex by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSE:TREX traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.90.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

