Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 111,204 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,204 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Omnicom Group worth $63,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after acquiring an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 189,093 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 916,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,798,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares during the period.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 116,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,153. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

