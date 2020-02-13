Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Metlife worth $66,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Metlife by 56.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Metlife by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.33. 282,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.