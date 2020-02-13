Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55.49 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 31,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $55,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in American Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in American Express by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

American Express stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,915. The company has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a 12 month low of $106.24 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

