Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 329,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $194,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.85. 8,513,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,466,090. The stock has a market cap of $253.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

