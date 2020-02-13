Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,041,351 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 13,019.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Boyd Gaming worth $61,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,738.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after buying an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BYD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,008. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

