Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,883 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.15% of MicroStrategy worth $64,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $148.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,734. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.54.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.