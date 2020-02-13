Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of VVI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.30. 91,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $52.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viad will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David W. Barry acquired 1,580 shares of Viad stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.58 per share, with a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Viad by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

