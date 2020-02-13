ValuEngine Upgrades MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Hold

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of MannKind stock remained flat at $$1.46 on Wednesday. 1,239,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,578. The firm has a market cap of $303.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.46. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in MannKind by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 600,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

