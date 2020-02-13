ValuEngine Lowers USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on USAT. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on USA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. USA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of USA Technologies stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.13 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,015,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after buying an additional 215,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 339,514 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,125,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 137.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 205,470 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

