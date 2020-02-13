ValuEngine Lowers Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Hawkins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

HWKN traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.76. 1,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,741. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $452.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hawkins by 124.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.