ValuEngine Lowers Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Sell

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.
Shares of CDTX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 245,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.34.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
