ValuEngine Lowers Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Sell

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CDTX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 245,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.