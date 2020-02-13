US Bancorp DE Sells 3,023 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $30.12. 866,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,848. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

