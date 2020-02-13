US Bancorp DE Sells 2,509 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Hubbell by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBB stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,183. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $113.58 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

