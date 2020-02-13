US Bancorp DE Sells 1,313 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $4,497,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFO stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 102,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,452. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $6,547,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,335,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock worth $136,216,963 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

