US Bancorp DE Purchases 6,422 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $281,968.75. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,677 shares of company stock worth $3,275,838. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,774. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

