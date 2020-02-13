US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $71.56. 507,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.