US Bancorp DE Acquires 315 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $29,697,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $27,529,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 509.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $273.24. The stock had a trading volume of 27,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,447. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $162.57 and a twelve month high of $276.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.