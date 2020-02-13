Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Update

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 78,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,562. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $236.60 million, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTI shares. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 107,734 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $4,040,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

