Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Acquires $560,880.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $560,880.00.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 80,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,416. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $422.66 million, a PE ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.77. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.85.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,785,000 after purchasing an additional 109,218 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 552.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unifi by 170.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 65,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UFI shares. CJS Securities cut shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.