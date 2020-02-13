Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $781.45

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $781.45 and traded as low as $766.50. Udg Healthcare shares last traded at $777.00, with a volume of 657,359 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on UDG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 906 ($11.92).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 795.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 781.44. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Udg Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

About Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

