Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UI. ValuEngine lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $159,238,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $21,556,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $13,070,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.78. The company had a trading volume of 260,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,607. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.46.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 2,261.82%. The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.