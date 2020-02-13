Ubiq Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000986 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $4.29 million and $8,114.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

