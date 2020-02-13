Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-5.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.204-1.224 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.60-5.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.22.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,918. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $196.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.62.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.