Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.60-5.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-1.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Tyler Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.60-5.72 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.22.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.25. 210,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.87. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $196.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.62.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

