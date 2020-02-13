Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08, 145,398 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 192,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised Trulieve Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

