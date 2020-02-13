TrueFeedBack 24-Hour Volume Tops $68,705.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $583,427.00 and $68,705.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.03473181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00147731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile