Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.82

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.82 and last traded at C$11.80, with a volume of 522046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.70.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Tricon Capital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.