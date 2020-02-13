Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.84

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.84 and last traded at $102.36, with a volume of 25344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.85.
Several analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.90.
About Trex (NYSE:TREX)
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
