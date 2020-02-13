Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.84

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.84 and last traded at $102.36, with a volume of 25344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

