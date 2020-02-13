Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,443.97

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,443.97 and traded as high as $1,637.50. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $1,615.50, with a volume of 422,083 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,715 ($22.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,594.08 ($20.97).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,604.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,445.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95.

In related news, insider Nick Roberts purchased 153 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Marianne Culver purchased 32 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 243 shares of company stock valued at $385,477.

About Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.