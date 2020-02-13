Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 30.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,593 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 28.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 549,817 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 124,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

