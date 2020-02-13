Tradition Asset Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tradition Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,513.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,428.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,294.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,049.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.