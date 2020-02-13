Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.51

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.51 and traded as high as $75.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at $75.35, with a volume of 2,392,246 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

