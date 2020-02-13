Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.26. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 35,334,668 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 962.95%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 1,403.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 486,272 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

