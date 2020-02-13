Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at CIBC

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.12% from the company’s previous close.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

TRI stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$108.29. 221,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,188. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$68.81 and a twelve month high of C$109.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

