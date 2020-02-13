The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Buys £132,999.50 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 156,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £132,999.50 ($174,953.30).

Shares of TPX stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.12) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.15. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.40 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Panoply Company Profile

The Panoply Holdings plc focuses on the specialist information technology and innovation consulting businesses in Europe. The company is based in Sevenoaks, the United Kingdom.

