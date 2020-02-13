The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Buys £132,999.50 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 156,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £132,999.50 ($174,953.30).
Shares of TPX stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.12) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.15. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.40 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
The Panoply Company Profile
See Also: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for The Panoply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Panoply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.