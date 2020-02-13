Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 878 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of VAR traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $146.78. 299,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.71. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.92 and a 52-week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,804 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.