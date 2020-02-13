Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,183 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

DRI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.22. 441,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,629. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

