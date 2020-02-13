Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,633 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 402,685 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 81,174 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 197,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 561,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,966. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

