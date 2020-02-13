Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 83.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,269. LiveRamp Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $46,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $867,200. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

