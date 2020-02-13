Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.18 Million Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,376,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

AWR traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $92.17. 179,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $104,184. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

