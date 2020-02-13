Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.99 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 92,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.55. 413,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $331,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,204. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMN. Benchmark increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.