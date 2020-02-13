Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Crocs by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Crocs by 40.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth $11,171,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth $3,045,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.73. 37,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -117.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $43.79.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

