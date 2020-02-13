Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,081,000 after purchasing an additional 122,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.