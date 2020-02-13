Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 154.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.95. 420,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,844. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average of $107.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

