Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

TTPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTPH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,738. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 804.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

